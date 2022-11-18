Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,937 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,389,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Popular by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Popular by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 236,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

