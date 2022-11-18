Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $83.24 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Eastman Chemical

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.