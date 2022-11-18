Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,374 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.