Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 320,253 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 258.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,253 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of BEP stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

