Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. ESG Planning boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 40,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 316,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 302,680 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.78 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $108.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

