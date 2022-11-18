Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $15.73 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,541 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

LYV stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

