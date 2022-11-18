Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of EPAM Systems worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

EPAM stock opened at $339.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $719.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.15.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.