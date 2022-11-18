Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $148.81 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $301.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average of $153.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.57.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

