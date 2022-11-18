Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $15.77 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,775 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

