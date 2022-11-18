Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.44% of Andersons worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $330,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,144 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,893.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $472,198. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Andersons Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANDE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ANDE stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

