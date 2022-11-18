Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 446,227 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.53% of Enerplus worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $23,004,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $11,576,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 1,117.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 870,600 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Enerplus Increases Dividend

NYSE ERF opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

Enerplus Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

