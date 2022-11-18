UBS Group Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $401.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,063 shares of company stock worth $95,960,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

