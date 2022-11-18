ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $15.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 191.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMGN. Barclays raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
ImmunoGen Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
