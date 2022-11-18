Lance A. Soliday Sells 635 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $97.26 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expedia Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after buying an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

