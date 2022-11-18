Lance A. Soliday Sells 635 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $97.26 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.64.
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.
