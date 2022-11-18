Suresh Kannan Sells 2,860 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) insider Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $108,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,127.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Model N Stock Performance

MODN stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,724,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,500,000 after purchasing an additional 240,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.