Suresh Kannan Sells 2,860 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $108,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,127.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Model N Stock Performance

MODN stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07.

Get Model N alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,724,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,500,000 after purchasing an additional 240,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Model N

MODN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.