Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $165.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $148.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.56. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $244.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

