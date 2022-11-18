Lone Star Friends Trust Purchases 9,258 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust acquired 9,258 shares of System1 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $46,197.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,643,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,160,695.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lone Star Friends Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Lone Star Friends Trust acquired 9,200 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $39,836.00.

System1 Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SST stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that System1, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth about $394,407,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of System1 in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of System1 in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of System1 in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of System1 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About System1

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

