UBS Group Downgrades Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Neutral

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $182.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $230.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

Shares of AAP opened at $148.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.41 and its 200-day moving average is $182.56. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

