MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

About MediWound

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $405,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.