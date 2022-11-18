MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
MDWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.88.
MediWound Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
