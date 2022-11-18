Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Trimmed by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $59,727,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.9 %

TSCO opened at $214.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.41. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

