AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after buying an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after buying an additional 1,670,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 179.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,398,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,106,000 after buying an additional 1,541,513 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AstraZeneca

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

