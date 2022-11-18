Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $18.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 322.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 457,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 348,794 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 304.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 219,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 233.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SMIN stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

