Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,069 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $165.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.