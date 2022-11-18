Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 19,121 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,121 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

Extra Space Storage Profile

Shares of EXR opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $149.78 and a one year high of $228.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

