Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 171,672 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 171,672 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.96% of Plains GP worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 96.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,548 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 148.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,240,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 95.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 31.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,109,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after acquiring an additional 986,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

