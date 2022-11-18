Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Boosted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $165.48 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

