Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 6,752 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $99.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average is $121.23. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -906.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.