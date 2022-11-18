Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 6,178 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $20,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.93. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.