Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $20.37 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,379 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 142.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Valero Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 63.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $137.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

