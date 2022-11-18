The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading 2.4% Higher

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.44. 45,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,961,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.56.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

