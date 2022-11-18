Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Down 10.4% in October

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 13,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Compass Point lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Ally Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

