MGO One Seven LLC Buys New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

HALO opened at $52.76 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

