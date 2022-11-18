Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stake Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,577 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Assured Guaranty worth $18,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.2 %

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

AGO stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

