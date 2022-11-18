MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in IQVIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $211.42 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

