Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $18.94 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $159.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.87 and a 200 day moving average of $160.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

