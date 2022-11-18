Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,659,000 after acquiring an additional 232,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

VMC opened at $175.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.68. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

