MGO One Seven LLC Buys 363 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $55.61.

