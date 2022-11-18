Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,941,953 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Genpact worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,277,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,645,000 after acquiring an additional 157,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,675,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,234,000 after acquiring an additional 500,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genpact by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 25.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,836,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,165,000 after acquiring an additional 581,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,416 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,205. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genpact Stock Down 2.1 %

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of G opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.