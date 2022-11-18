Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.22.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.68.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

