MGO One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 10,396 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $999,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,570,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.
JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.
