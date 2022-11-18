EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,807 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.23.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $144.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

