Rose Mckinney-James Sells 5,741 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4,630.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 985,647 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,892,000. Finally, Styrax Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,029,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

