OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Issues Earnings Results

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. OriginClear had a negative net margin of 282.97% and a negative return on equity of 84.04%.

OriginClear Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCLN opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. OriginClear has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

