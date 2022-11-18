OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Issues Earnings Results

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. OriginClear had a negative net margin of 282.97% and a negative return on equity of 84.04%.
OriginClear Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OCLN opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. OriginClear has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About OriginClear
