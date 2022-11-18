Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Declares $1.73 Quarterly Dividend

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.73 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $22.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $518.85 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

