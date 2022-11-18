Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 9th

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.87 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $7,238,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $5,517,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 93,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

