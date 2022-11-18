Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SREI stock opened at GBX 45.55 ($0.54) on Friday. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 61 ($0.72). The company has a market cap of £222.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.01.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.