Barclays Raises Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $75.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WYNN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $96.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.