Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
XGN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Exagen from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.60.
Exagen Trading Down 9.7 %
Shares of XGN opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17. Exagen has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About Exagen
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
