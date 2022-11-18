Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XGN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Exagen from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of XGN opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17. Exagen has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Exagen by 36.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Exagen by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 990,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 168,729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exagen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

