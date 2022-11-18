Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

TORXF opened at $8.15 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

