AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AECOM in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AECOM’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,053,000 after buying an additional 231,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,619,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

